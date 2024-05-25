Fire crews scrambled to blaze at former church building in Telford

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent equipment including the aerial ladder platform to the former ROC Centre at the disused Methodist Church at Court Street, in Madeley, at 1.07am on Saturday.

When they arrived the crews from Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington, plus operations and principal officers, found a fire involving a single storey brick-built building.

Fire crews used breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and a covering jet to extinguish. The aerial ladder platform was also in use.

The land ambulance service and the police also attended the incident but no persons are understood to have been involved in the blaze.

An incident stop message was sent by the fire service crews at 3.03am.