The 17 cheapest postcodes to buy a house in Shropshire

Well, according to a new report, if you want to buy a property in Madeley (TF7), you'll only have to pay an average of £180,444.

According to a new house prices report generated by Cardinal Steels and Online Marketing Surgery and based entirely on average house prices, that is the cheapest part of Shropshire.

Below you can see the cheapest 17 areas, broken down by postcode.

Madeley (TF7)

£180,444

Randlay (TF3)

£202,613

Dawley (TF4)

£219,609

Wellington (TF1)

£222,589