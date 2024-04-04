Shropshire Star
Close

The 17 cheapest postcodes to buy a house in Shropshire

Shropshire has plenty of lovely places to live, and there are bargains to be had on the house price front if you're prepared to look. But where are the cheapest areas in the county?

Plus
By Mark Morris
Published
An old aerial photo of Madeley from the Shropshire Star archive.

Well, according to a new report, if you want to buy a property in Madeley (TF7), you'll only have to pay an average of £180,444.

According to a new house prices report generated by Cardinal Steels and Online Marketing Surgery and based entirely on average house prices, that is the cheapest part of Shropshire.

Below you can see the cheapest 17 areas, broken down by postcode.

Madeley (TF7)

£180,444

Randlay (TF3)

£202,613

Dawley (TF4)

£219,609

Wellington (TF1)

£222,589

Similar stories
Most popular