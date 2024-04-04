The 17 cheapest postcodes to buy a house in Shropshire
Shropshire has plenty of lovely places to live, and there are bargains to be had on the house price front if you're prepared to look. But where are the cheapest areas in the county?
By Mark Morris
Published
Well, according to a new report, if you want to buy a property in Madeley (TF7), you'll only have to pay an average of £180,444.
According to a new house prices report generated by Cardinal Steels and Online Marketing Surgery and based entirely on average house prices, that is the cheapest part of Shropshire.
Below you can see the cheapest 17 areas, broken down by postcode.
Madeley (TF7)
£180,444
Randlay (TF3)
£202,613
Dawley (TF4)
£219,609
Wellington (TF1)
£222,589