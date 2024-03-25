Three Telford charities receive £3,000 boost thanks to Tesco scheme
Three community projects in Telford have been given £3,000 of funding between them thanks to Tesco customers.
If you've ever wondered what happens with those little blue tokens you pop in a slot after your big shop at Tesco - wonder no longer.
As part of the latest round of voting in the Tesco Stronger Starts initiative, three Telford projects have been assigned £3,000 of funding between them.
£1,500 has been given to Telford homeless charity Maninplace to help provide bedding, hygiene packs and food to the homeless.
Highley Primary School has been awarded £500 to go towards new playground equipment, while Meadows Primary School in Ketley has received £1,000 for the creation of a special 'nurture room' for children with additional needs.
Joseph Piatczanyn said: "We're very grateful to all of the customers and contributors to the scheme. We're very delighted to have received £1,000 which we have spent on a nurture room in our school which is called The Meadow.
"That's a space with SEND (special education needs and/or disabilities) or social, emotional and mental health issues to benefit from, and many others as well, in our school. We're very, very grateful."
The room provides a space where children can escape to learn with peers, have much-needed time out from the classroom or enjoy learning activities outside of the normal classroom environment.
It has been described as a calming and special space, decorated and furnished to specifically develop the children’s learning, social and emotional needs.