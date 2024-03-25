Three Telford charities receive £3,000 boost thanks to Tesco scheme

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

If you've ever wondered what happens with those little blue tokens you pop in a slot after your big shop at Tesco - wonder no longer.

As part of the latest round of voting in the Tesco Stronger Starts initiative, three Telford projects have been assigned £3,000 of funding between them.

£1,500 has been given to Telford homeless charity Maninplace to help provide bedding, hygiene packs and food to the homeless.

Highley Primary School has been awarded £500 to go towards new playground equipment, while Meadows Primary School in Ketley has received £1,000 for the creation of a special 'nurture room' for children with additional needs.

Joseph Piatczanyn said: "We're very grateful to all of the customers and contributors to the scheme. We're very delighted to have received £1,000 which we have spent on a nurture room in our school which is called The Meadow.

"That's a space with SEND (special education needs and/or disabilities) or social, emotional and mental health issues to benefit from, and many others as well, in our school. We're very, very grateful."

The room provides a space where children can escape to learn with peers, have much-needed time out from the classroom or enjoy learning activities outside of the normal classroom environment.

It has been described as a calming and special space, decorated and furnished to specifically develop the children’s learning, social and emotional needs.