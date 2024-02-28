New Indian food market stall cooks up a treat as owner turns dream into reality

Idris Kaji launched The Indian Melting Pot at Madeley Market three weeks ago and has been causing a stir by frying up authentic Indian food on the spot.

"It is authentic food because I don't compromise and I cook it freshly in front of the customer," said Idris, aged 43, a married father of one from Woodside.

"I can cook samosas, bhajis, pakoras and more as customers are waiting. It is different to restaurants because they have to prepare for so many people.

"Because I cook it freshly in front of the customer it has a very tasty flavour."

Mr Kaji said he already has repeat customers and he eventually dreams of having his own restaurant.

"I am taking it slowly, slowly and seeing how it goes."

Idris, who was trained at Birmingham College, adds that he has had big support from Telford & Wrekin Council to begin his dream.

He's been supported with a start-up trial grant through the council's Pride in Our High Street programme.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Place (the Economy & Neighbourhood Services), said: “Our start-up trial grants are a great way for businesses to test the waters on the high street, often as market pop-up stalls, before they open a permanent base.

“The Indian Melting Pot is a fantastic addition to Madeley Market and a hot food offer provides something different which will hopefully help to draw wider and consistent footfall to the market.

“We’re pleased to support Idris with this funding and wish him well with his new venture.”

The start up grant has helped Idris to purchase a generator and charcoal grill to prepare and heat Indian style snacks and food as well as going towards the cost of other items such as a gazebo, folding table, worktop floor cupboard and beer and prep fridges.

The council tweeted on X that "if you’re a fan of Indian cuisine then you’ll be pleased to hear that a new food outlet has opened at Madeley Market, Russell Square."