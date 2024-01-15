Medals of tragic Shropshire soldier set to be sold at auction

The medals belonged to Private Alfred Horace Maiden, who was born in Madeley in 1886, and are expected to fetch up to £500 at Shrewsbury-based Halls Fine Art’s timed, online militaria auction which will run from February 2-20.

Number 14710 Private Maiden enlisted in Ironbridge, ultimately serving with the 6th Battalion King’s Shropshire Light Infantry. He was wounded on July 23, 1916 and killed in action less than two months later, on September 20.

His name is included at the Thiepval Memorial to the Missing of the Somme, which remembers 72,337 missing British and South African servicemen who died in the Battles of the Somme between 1915-1918, with no known grave. The memorial is near the village of Thiepval in Picardy, France.

The medal group comprises the 1914-1915 Star and Military Medal and a Victory Medal, five white metal Coronation medals for 1911 and 1937 and three army cap badges.