Man making threats in the street will have to carry out unpaid work
A Telford man who who seen shouting and making threats outside his home has been ordered to do unpaid work in the community.
By Sue Austin
Todd Bagley, 34, of Victoria Road, Madeley, admitted affray, that he used or threatened unlawful violence towards other persons.
At Telford magistrates court on Tuesday , Bagley was given a community order to include 40 hours of unpaid work, £185 costs and £114 victim surcharge.