Volunteers help transform Telford community boxing gym

The Len Woodhall Community Boxing Club, near Madeley, has been refurbished after staff at Wrekin Housing Group volunteered to paint the gym, transforming the space for its members.

The volunteers spent two full days there and managed to paint all of the walls in the main gym space and repair the ceiling where there had been a leak.

Shane Enright, a former professional boxer and volunteer coach at the boxing club, said: “Everyone involved with the club is bowled over by the final result.

"The gym looks totally refreshed and you can see that it’s really added to the atmosphere during training. The kids are coming in and noticing the difference. We are extremely grateful to everyone involved."

Every year, the Wrekin Housing Group pledges more than 2,500 'volunteer days' to help local communities and good causes. Wrekin Housing Group staff can take up to an extra two days leave a year, dedicated to volunteering and making a difference.

Volunteers from the Wrekin Housing Group spent two days working at the boxing gym

Sam Hine, social value and inclusion manager at the Wrekin Housing Group said: “At Wrekin, we are committed to making a difference in people’s lives. When the club approached Wrekin for support we were pleased to be able to help.

“It is great to see our staff offering to take time to volunteer and give something back. There is no doubt that the work our volunteers have done will have a big impact for this local boxing club.

“We couldn’t have done it without the kind support from our business partners, including the generous donation of paint from Ian Williams and materials from Travis Perkins. It is a fantastic example of the positive impact businesses can have in their community.”

The paint was supplied by Ian Williams Ltd and their paint suppliers Dulux, with the other materials supplied by Travis Perkins.

Peter Hall, surveyor at Ian Williams Ltd, said: “We were happy to help such a great project that has had such a positive impact on so many lives in the local community.

"The Len Woodhall Community Boxing Club has helped so many young people over the years and we are really proud to support them.

"The volunteers have done a brilliant job with the donated paint and the whole place looks completely different.

"This was a great opportunity for Ian Williams to be able to help and support by working collaboratively the Wrekin Housing Group.”