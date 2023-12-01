Have you lost your Mercedes keys in Telford? The police have them for you

Officers would like to reunite the bunch with their owner.

PCSO Demmi Ramsden said: "While out on patrol today Brookside SNT were handed in these car keys that were found on a patch of grass in Blakemore. It is for a Mercedes and has various other keys attached to it as well.

"If these are yours or if you know someone is looking for them then please contact us so we can return them to the owner."

Police can be contacted via the Neighbourhood Alerts website.