Pedestrian taken to hospital after Telford collision
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital following a collision with a car in Telford.
Published
Last updated
It happened in Tweedale Court, Madeley, at around 11.25am on Friday, West Mercia Police have said.
A spokesperson for the force said: "We were called to a collision involving a pedestrian and a car on Tweedale Court in Madeley, Telford, this morning around 11.25am.
"The pedestrian suffered injuries and was taken to hospital."
West Midlands Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.