Pedestrian taken to hospital after Telford collision

A spokesperson for the force said: "We were called to a collision involving a pedestrian and a car on Tweedale Court in Madeley, Telford, this morning around 11.25am.

"The pedestrian suffered injuries and was taken to hospital."

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.