Trees to be removed for Telford service station's charging zone

Plans have been approved by Telford & Wrekin Council for five electric vehicle charging points at The Mound Service Station in Madeley.

Applicant Motor Fuel Group will also build a canopy, sub-station enclosure and forecourt works at the service station.

Three trees – including a cherry tree – will be removed as part of the development, with a condition put in place to ‘compensate’ for them.

The applicant said the Government has placed ‘a new emphasis’ on electrical vehicle charging infrastructure as part of its target to be NetZero by 2050.

It added that it is forecast that the UK needs ‘more than 10 times’ its current number of around 25,000 charging points.

“Rapid charging for longer journeys located in areas such as on motorways and in remote areas will be particularly important,” said the Motor Fuel Group in its application cover letter.

“At present, it is understood that the uneven spread of EV charging facilities significantly hinders the take-up of electric vehicles, due to potential servicing constraints. En-route charging for longer journeys is deemed crucial to support the switch to EV and reduce concerns about charge ‘range anxiety’.

“Motor Fuel Group are looking to roll-out an extensive supply of EV charging facilities at existing and new service stations across the UK to diversity their existing offer, with the aspiration to make it as easy to charge your vehicle as re-fuelling with petrol or diesel.”

Approved plans show the electric vehicle charging zone on the opposite side of the sales building to the existing petrol pumps.

A Telford & Wrekin Council planning officer concluded: “The local planning authority considers that the scale and design of the proposed scheme is acceptable on balance and is in keeping with and would not harm the character or appearance of the existing filling station.

“It is considered that the proposed scheme will also respect and respond positively to its context and that of the surrounding area. This is by virtue of the overall design, scale and materials used.”

The council says its officers ‘raised concerns’ about the removal of the cherry tree due to it being considered to have ‘high amenity value’.

“Whilst amendments proposed a different location, two higher quality trees would have needed to be removed,” the planning officer added.

“It was considered that the original location would result in fewer trees being removed.”

Along with the removal of a cherry tree, two further goat willows will also be removed. Protective fencing will be placed to protect the other existing trees while the charging zone is constructed.