Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Derelict pub fails to sell after it's withdrawn from property auction

By David StubbingsMadeleyPublished: Comments

A long disused pub that was supposed to be sold at auction has been withdrawn from the market.

The Beacon was due to be sold at auction on February 9 after many years of standing empty
The Beacon was due to be sold at auction on February 9 after many years of standing empty

The Beacon, in Ironbridge Road on the border of Madeley and Ironbridge, has been fenced off since 2018 as paint peels off the wall and weeds grow in and around the building and its car park.

The 0.49-acre site was due to be sold at a Bond Wolfe property auction last Thursday with a guide price of £200,000 in what the agency described as a "residential development".

However, the building, most of which is believed to date back to the 18th century, was withdrawn from sale prior to the auction.

Currently there is no planning permission for the site, with previous attempts to change its use falling through.

In May 2019 a plan to convert the ground floor of the former pub into a Spar convenience store, with the two floors above becoming self-contained apartments, was submitted.

The plans also included a proposal to demolish and replace extensions built in the late 20th century, something which attracted large-scale opposition with more than 1,000 people signing a petition against the plans before its withdrawal later that summer.

Madeley
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Ironbridge
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News