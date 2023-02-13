Derelict pub fails to sell after it's withdrawn from property auction

The Beacon was due to be sold at auction on February 9 after many years of standing empty

The Beacon, in Ironbridge Road on the border of Madeley and Ironbridge, has been fenced off since 2018 as paint peels off the wall and weeds grow in and around the building and its car park.

The 0.49-acre site was due to be sold at a Bond Wolfe property auction last Thursday with a guide price of £200,000 in what the agency described as a "residential development".

However, the building, most of which is believed to date back to the 18th century, was withdrawn from sale prior to the auction.

Currently there is no planning permission for the site, with previous attempts to change its use falling through.

In May 2019 a plan to convert the ground floor of the former pub into a Spar convenience store, with the two floors above becoming self-contained apartments, was submitted.