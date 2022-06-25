Madeley family firm stalwart who loved whist dies at 96

Joan Williams

Joan Williams, who was a director of the family business in Madeley, builders' merchants A K Williams and Sons, where she worked for over 50 years, has died the day after her 96th birthday.

An unusual accolade came in 2010 when she won a "Telford's best mum" competition with the prize being VIP treatment as guest of honour as she was chosen to officially open the new Tesco store in Madeley.

Born in Seaham, County Durham, she met husband Les on a blind date while he was billeted there at the end of the war. Wed aged 19, she returned with him to begin married life in Shropshire.

They built their own house in Madeley in 1953 and had sons Brian and Trevor.

Joan was a founder member and later president of Madeley Townswomen's Guild, and was also very involved with the church. With three men in the house sport was never far away, supporting cricket at Madeley and watching football at Shrewsbury. She was a keen whist player.

After winning an “I Love You Mum” competition run by radio station Telford FM she arrived in style in a pink limo and cut the ribbon to open the town's new Tesco store, and was given £1,000 to donate to charities of her choice, which was split between Madeley Scouts Group and Abraham Darby Academy band.

Joan opens Madeley's Tesco store in March 2010.

Les died in 2010 after 64 years of marriage.