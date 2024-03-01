Woman who dropped cigarette at railway station ordered to pay hundreds of pounds
Dropping a cigarette at a railway station has cost a woman more than £460.
Kayleigh Wilson, of Hurleybrook Way in Leegomery, Telford, was ordered to pay a £220 fine as well as other costs by Sheffield Magistrates Court on Monday.
The court was told, through written evidence submitted via the single justice procedure method, that the 30-year-old dropped the cigarette and left it at the South Yorkshire city's railway station on August 12 last year.
As well as the fine, Wilson was ordered to pay £160 costs and an £88 surcharge.