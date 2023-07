The tractor and overturned trailer

The trailer being towed by the tractor overturned in the incident on the A442 at the Leegomery roundabout in north Telford.

The crash on the Queensway happened just before 5pm on Wednesday, with a street lamp damaged.

AA Roadwatch said traffic was queuing in both directions, with queues backing up to the Hadley Park roundabout to the east and even further down the A442 to Trench Lock.

Police were on the scene amid heavy rain.