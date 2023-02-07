Man found dead after neighbours raised alarm had suffered a drug's overdose

The Shirehall. Shrewsbury..

Melvin Bryan Warwick was found by emergency services on September 11 at his home in Catterick Close, Leegomery, after neighbours raised the alarm. Paramedics found 52-year-old Mr Warwick deceased.

Senior coroner for Shropshire and Telford, Mr John Ellery, at an inquest at the Shirehall on Tuesday heard that the medical cause of death was acute tramadol toxicity. Mr Warwick also had heart disease.

Mr Ellery said: "When someone dies from a drug overdose it is not known what that person intended and so I record a conclusion of misadventure."

He read a statement from Mr Warwick's family that said despite a serious accident Mr Warwick had been quite an independent person who enjoyed being around people.