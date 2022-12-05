Notification Settings

Members of public 'almost knocked down' say police in e-scooter legal warning to users

Leegomery

Members of the public have told police that they have almost been knocked down by people riding electric scooters.

Police say they have received 'numerous reports' of young people riding around Hadley in Telford on the vehicles.

A spokesman for police in Telford said: "Police have received numerous reports of young people riding around Hadley on electric scooters and on several occasions, members of the public have almost been knocked down."

The police want to remind people thinking of buying them as presents, they are illegal to use on the pavements.

"Although they may seem like a great gift idea, they are however illegal to use on pavements, cycle lanes and on public roads.

"They are legal to buy and own in the UK but can only be used on private land."

The police's Hadley and Leegomery Safer Neighbourhood Team say they are working to keep the area safe and will take swift action against people of any age using an e-scooter in areas they are not permitted.

