Drivers get speeding tickets in Telford as police respond to residents' concerns

The Hadley & Leegomery Safer Neighbourhood Team also gave "words of advice" to drivers who were heavy on the gas.
A spokesman for Telford & Wrekin Police said they had been responding to concerns from residents in the Sommerfeld Road and Hadley Park Road area.
A spokesman said: "Hadley and Leegomery Safer Neighbourhood Team have conducted speed checks on Sommerfeld Road and Hadley Park Road, identified as a charter priority and concern for local residents.
"Words of advice were given to drivers and three tickets issued for excess speed."