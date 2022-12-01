Notification Settings

Drivers get speeding tickets in Telford as police respond to residents' concerns

By David Tooley

Police have issued speeding drivers with tickets during a visit to a hotspot area.

Picture: Telford & Wrekin Cops
The Hadley & Leegomery Safer Neighbourhood Team also gave "words of advice" to drivers who were heavy on the gas.

A spokesman for Telford & Wrekin Police said they had been responding to concerns from residents in the Sommerfeld Road and Hadley Park Road area.

A spokesman said: "Hadley and Leegomery Safer Neighbourhood Team have conducted speed checks on Sommerfeld Road and Hadley Park Road, identified as a charter priority and concern for local residents.

"Words of advice were given to drivers and three tickets issued for excess speed."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

