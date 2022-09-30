Telford man whose death led to murder probe arrest died of natural causes, say police

Police at the scene in Radnor Court, Leegomery

The man, was named locally as Nigel Austin, aged 64, of Radnor Court, in Leegomery, and neighbours paid warm tributes to their friend.

Police have confirmed though that the man who was found dead at his home on Wednesday actually died of natural causes.

Officers defended their decision to launch an investigation.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "The 36-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder following the death has been released without charge and will face no further action.

"We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death."

Detective Inspector Jo Whitehead of the force said: “It is crucial that officers explore all possible lines of enquiry when faced with a potentially suspicious or unexplained death.

"I would like to thank the local residents and wider community who have assisted and welcomed officers as we conducted our investigations enabling us to complete them in a timely manner.