Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Telford man whose death led to murder probe arrest died of natural causes, say police

By David TooleyLeegomeryPublished:

A Telford man whose death sparked a murder investigation actually died of natural causes, say police. A 36-year-old man arrested by officers has been released without charge.

Police at the scene in Radnor Court, Leegomery
Police at the scene in Radnor Court, Leegomery

The man, was named locally as Nigel Austin, aged 64, of Radnor Court, in Leegomery, and neighbours paid warm tributes to their friend.

Police have confirmed though that the man who was found dead at his home on Wednesday actually died of natural causes.

Officers defended their decision to launch an investigation.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "The 36-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder following the death has been released without charge and will face no further action.

"We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death."

Detective Inspector Jo Whitehead of the force said: “It is crucial that officers explore all possible lines of enquiry when faced with a potentially suspicious or unexplained death.

"I would like to thank the local residents and wider community who have assisted and welcomed officers as we conducted our investigations enabling us to complete them in a timely manner.

"Our thoughts remain with the family at this sad time.”

Leegomery
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Crime
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News