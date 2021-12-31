Car fires spread to buildings in two separate Telford blazes

At 8.30pm on Thursday two fire engines were scrambled from Wellington Fire Station to Merlin Coppice, in Apley.

Crews used breathing apparatus, a hose-reel jet and thermal imaging camera to deal with the flames. The police and fire service operations and fire investigation officers were at the scene.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service control recorded the incident stop message at 9.17pm.

At 9.56pm fire crews and an operations officer were mobilised from Telford Central and Tweedale stations to Thornton Park Avenue, in Muxton, to reports of a house fire. Police were also called.

Crews used breathing apparatus, a hose-reel jet and thermal imaging camera to deal with the fire which had spread from a car to a property.

The fire service stop message was received by control at 10.40pm.

The cause of the fires has not yet been confirmed and it is not yet known whether they are believed to be linked.