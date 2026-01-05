Watch: Ironbridge residents wake up to a winter wonderland as snow continues to grip Shropshire
Residents in a historic Shropshire town woke up to another blanket of snow on Monday.
Video from Ironbridge shows residents and businesses getting to grips with the wintry weather that has swept Shropshire, after yet more snow fell overnight in the county. A yellow weather warning was in place across Shropshire throughout the morning as commuters faced traffic delays and a number of schools were shut.
Much of the town was blanketed in snow, including the war memorial and world-famous Iron Bridge.
But residents in Ironbridge, near the world famous gorge, bridge and UNESCO world heritage site were doing their best to not let the snow bring the town to a halt.
While snow and ice gripped the roads, traffic in Ironbridge remained clear, although many motorists were driving tentatively around the streets.
As residents cleared pavements and pathways the near sub-zero temperatures didn't stop some plucky customers of Eley's Pork Pie shop enjoy a coffee and a bit outside.
However, the cold spell is set to end this week, with the Met Office forecasting no more snow for the region and rising temperatures across the county