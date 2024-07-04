Demolition plans for former Aga site withdrawn as developers await appeal verdict

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The derelict former AGA Rayburn foundry works in Coalbrookdale closed in 2017, bringing to an end more than 300 years of industrial history of various types on the site.

Shropshire Homes submitted an application to Telford & Wrekin Council, saying the structures were in danger of collapse.

The firm also raised concerns over difficulties keeping intruders out of the site, arguing that the decaying structures pose a danger to surveyors and visitors.

“Although vacant, the site requires periodic access for security purposes and for visitors accessing the site to carry out survey works and investigations,” said Carl Hanson, from structural consultant firm, Cox Baker.

“The site also attracts various unwanted visitors for nefarious purposes including theft and ‘urban exploration’.

“The level of security to fully protect the site would require the type of installation and resources usually reserved for military or detention sites, and is therefore inappropriate.”

However, the application has now been withdrawn.

The former Coalbrookdale Works.

Richard Shackleton, managing director at Shropshire Homes, said the company made the decision due to an appeal process that is ongoing in relation to an application to build 101 homes on the site.

The scheme, which also includes the conversion of the former compressor house and the reconstruction of the former pattern shop, has been formally approved by Telford & Wrekin Council.

However, because it took longer than three years for the application to go before the planning committee, the final decision rests with planning inspector Benjamin Webb.

Mr Webb opened the appeal hearing on June 25 and is set to announce his outcome by the end of August.

The demolition application, Mr Shackleton said, may be submitted at some point in the future.