Bus services diverted as work to repair historic road into Ironbridge continues

Jiggers Bank. Photo: Google

Jiggers Bank is set to close later this month as works continue on the historical route into the Ironbridge Gorge.

Temporary traffic lights have been in place over the summer as work began to repair a retaining wall that supports the route.

Arriva has announced that the temporary road closure will come into force on September 25, with the closure expected to last until Friday, March 29 next year.

As a result of the closure, Arriva's services 8 and 8A will be unable to serve Dale Road and Wellington Road in Coalbrookdale and Jiggers Bank.

Services will be diverted from Jiggers Roundabout via Buildwas Bank, A4169, Much Wenlock Road, Buildwas Road and Wharfage to the Museum of the Gorge car park in both directions.

Last month, Telford & Wrekin Council’s engineering team said geological factors and other constraints have made it a complex project and the team has worked with partners to develop a solution for long-term stability.

The scope of work will include the removal of sections of the existing wall, and installation of rock anchors to support the underlying sandstone structure, with areas rebuilt and all open joints re-pointed or pressure grouted. There are also several brick arches at the base of the wall, which will also be stabilised and repaired.

Councillor Lee Carter said: “Jigger’s Bank is an historical route into the Gorge – originally constructed as a single-lane tramway in the 1700s and then widened in the 1800s.

“We inherited a road with a long history of slippage and choosing this option limits the impact on other areas, provides the best access in times of emergency – such as flooding which the area is regularly subjected to – and means this key route is maintained into the future.”