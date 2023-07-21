Ironbridge Gorge road prone to landslips set to close for months for roadworks

Jiggers Bank. Photo: Google

Jiggers Bank in Coalbrookdale is an historical route into the Ironbridge Gorge and due to the nature of its underlying geology, the area has been prone to movement and landslips.

Major work is set to start in August to repair a retaining wall, which supports this major access route.

From Monday, August 14 a full road closure will be put in place, to last until early spring next year while the project is carried out.

The nearby park and ride will still be operational, but diversions will be in place.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s engineering team have said geological factors and other constraints have made it a complex project and the team has worked with partners to develop a solution for long-term stability.

The scope of work will include the removal of sections of the existing wall, installation of rock anchors to support the underlying sandstone structure, with areas rebuilt and all open joints re-pointed or pressure grouted. There are also several brick arches at the base of the wall, which will also be stabilised and repaired.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for place (the economy & neighbourhood services) said: “Jigger’s Bank is an historical route into the gorge – originally constructed as a single-lane tramway in the 1700s and then widened in the 1800s.

“We inherited a road with a long history of slippage and choosing this option limits the impact on other areas, provides the best access in times of emergency - such as flooding which the area is regularly subjected to - and means this key route is maintained into the future.