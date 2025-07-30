'Before coming here, pupils had difficult experiences elsewhere' -Telford specialist school upgraded by Ofsted and praised in shining report

Aspris Telford School in Coalbrookdale has been upgraded to 'Good' across the board after an inspection between June 24 and 26.

The specialist school for young people aged 11 to 19, with social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) and communication and interaction difficulties, as well as a range of other associated needs, was previously rated 'Requires Improvement' by the education watchdog in 2024.

But, during the recent inspection, Ofsted was impressed with progress at the school and concluded that the "strong local leadership" team, with support from the proprietor, has "successfully" tackled the areas for improvement, and "built a culture that drives ongoing school improvement".

Aspris Telford School in Coalbrookdale. Picture: Google

In a report published on Monday, July 28, inspectors commended staff for checking that the school is the 'right fit' for prospective pupils during a "thorough admissions process"

Staff are also described as "well trained" to understand pupils’ needs, and youngsters are said to learn how to manage different situations and their feelings in positive ways.

"This is a successful, caring and well-led school," the report said.

"Before coming here, pupils have had difficult experiences elsewhere. Some have been out of education for a while. This school supports them to re-engage with learning and see its relevance to their lives.

"Classroom work is pitched at the right level so that pupils feel successful. Alongside this, the school supports pupils to broaden their interests and gain work-related experiences and qualifications.

"When planning pupils’ learning, the school consults with pupils, and their parents and carers. This gives them a voice in shaping curriculum targets.

"Pupils’ behaviour can bring challenges but staff manage these calmly. They help pupils to reflect on their actions and to find constructive ways to deal with their emotions.

"Parents are very positive about the school. They praise the way staff understand their children’s needs and teach them important life skills."

A link with a local art studio was also praised. The report added that this provides pupils with "expert tuition that results in some excellent outcomes, both in their artwork and wider personal development".

Moreover, the education watchdog stated that the specialist school provides a "thoughtful and varied programme" of vocational studies. Pupils are said to benefit from careers guidance and work placements, including at local cafes and gardening businesses, to prepare them for further education, training or work.

The full report can be read here.