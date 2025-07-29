Accident on main A49 near Ludlow causing diversions for motorists

AA Traffic News is showing congestion through near to Ludlow and back to the A456/B4362 junction at Wooferton.

National Highways has asked those affected by the closure to allow extra journey time.

The accident was first reported at 5.14pm. Ambulances were heard heading to the scene. West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for details.

Diversions are in place around the accident using Ashford Carbonell and the Sheet Road back towards the A49.