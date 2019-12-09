Clean-up operations begin after Ironbridge cooling towers demolition

Workers were on site beginning the job, which is going to take a number of weeks to complete.

Residents nearby have been warned to stay away from the area while it is still designated a live demolition site, as it may still be unsafe.

It comes after the cooling towers were demolished last Friday.

Crowds came out in force to watch as the four landmark cooling towers were blown down. It took about eight seconds from explosion to them having crumbled.

It was a landmark moment in a demolition effort that will still take another 20 months to complete.

The towers come down

Iain Thomson, of power station owners Harworth, said: "Clean-up will take a number of weeks. 24-hour security across the site remains in place and we want to remind all local residents that it is a live demolition site and should therefore stay well clear in the interests of safety."

For the first time in 50 years, the cooling towers are no longer the dominant view on the Ironbridge Gorge eyeline.

But a relatively small chimney nearby can still be spotted, and people have been questioning on social media when it might also be brought down.

Mr Thomson said: "The site's chimney is likely to come down next year as part of the wider demolition programme."

See also:

Before the demolition, there were a number of deer running around the area near the cooling towers.

Rumours hit Twitter over the weekend that some had died in the blow down, although Harworth has confirmed that no wildlife were killed in the demolition.

Mr Thomson said: "We can confirm that no deer or other wildlife were harmed during or in the aftermath of the demolition of the cooling towers."

The masterplan for the site is expected to be submitted to both Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council before Christmas, and could take about a year to be approved.

It is expected to include up to 1,000 homes, as well as businesses and a railway line.