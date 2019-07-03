Ironbridge Power Station plan is a ‘defining moment’, says former councillor

Shropshire Council has identified it as one of three strategic sites for its local plan review, along with the Clive Barracks site in Tern Hill and RAF Cosford.

Now Nicola Lowery, a former Ironbridge Gorge councillor and chairman of Telford & Wrekin Conservatives has marked the opening of the public consultation on Monday by saying she thinks the development could “greatly benefit” the region.

She said: “I am encouraged to see that the many ideas put forward by stakeholders and our local community have been incorporated within the mixed-use scheme development.

“There is a significant opportunity to introduce new infrastructure including rail, sustainable transport links to relieve congestion issues locally, an opportunity to provide high-quality homes, employment, industry, services and facilities that will benefit the local area providing needed physical and social infrastructure is put in place to mitigate against the impact of this development. The site sits within the stunning and dramatic rural landscape of Shropshire in which there are many different nearby communities in Broseley, Barrow, Ironbridge, Coalbrookdale, Coalport and Jackfield.

“In terms of the masterplan proposed, while I am delighted the potential to reopen the railway line is being actively investigated to relieve existing congestion issues there is not enough detail at this stage on how Harworth intend to mitigate against the housing and industrial development proposed.

“There is a lot of concern from within the community this proposal will increase the usage on our local highways as our infrastructure is already under severe pressure within our constrained landscape.”

She added: “Over the last three years I have spoken consistently of the unparalleled potential of this site to provide a gateway to the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site and its ability to unlock significant economic benefits, to create a sustainable, well designed, vibrant and diverse community.

“However, I do not feel the masterplan design has gone far enough to embody the principles of a garden village, which is what both I and many have advocated for within this site.

Future

“A Garden City is a holistically planned new settlement that enhances the natural environment and offers locally accessible work and high-quality affordable housing within in beautiful, healthy and sociable communities.

“The original garden villages were based on a strong foundation of industry and employment, with developers seeking to create well designed, healthy places and affordable homes.

“We have this one opportunity to secure a positive and beneficial regeneration scheme that can be achieved through collaboration, strong vision, leadership and community engagement”.

Ms Lowery said it is also vital that heritage is put first during the development.

She added: “If we achieve a sustainable and well-designed regeneration scheme this could greatly benefit the Ironbridge Gorge if the required infrastructure and plans are put in place to mitigate against the impact of development.

“It is absolutely vital we protect the outstanding universal value of our World Heritage site, which is why it is vital work continues to achieve a 21st century garden village, with proposals that will encourage more sustainable modes of transport, a gateway to the Ironbridge Gorge and a carefully designed development that enriches not adversely affect our communities.

“The Ironbridge Gorge is now at a pivotal stage, in a post-industrial era, where the industry that changed technology around the world has now come to an end and the blazing furnaces at the Coalbrookdale foundry have been extinguished.This is a defining moment in history for the for the internationally renowned Ironbridge Gorge and it is now vital we continue to use our creativity and vision to ensure that we preserve the significant history of our past, embrace technological advancements and use the opportunities they present to inform future innovations and industrial revolutions.”