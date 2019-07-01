Time to have say on new village planned for Ironbridge Power Station site

Those that could be impacted the most by nearly 1,000 homes on the site are being urged to make their voice heard.

Shropshire Council will begin its 10-week consultation on plans for the site today, and Councillor Carolyn Healy, ward member for the Ironbridge Gorge, has said everybody in the region should have their say.

Development company Harworth wants to redevelop the Ironbridge site into a village complete with shops, schools and a doctor’s surgery.

Councillor Healey said: “Shropshire Council has identified three strategic sites for large-scale development and has suggested that these are not close to existing settlements.

“Clearly this is absolutely not the case with the Ironbridge Power Station Site which is so close to Ironbridge and Coalbrookdale and many houses overlook the site.

“I would urge all residents of the Gorge to submit comments on the allocation of this site for development and the impact this will have on our community.

“In particular I hope residents comment on the number of houses being proposed and that the majority of these would be on land that has never been previously built on.

“I also hope that residents of Buildwas, Much Wenlock and Broseley also respond to the consultation as I know many of those residents share similar concerns about traffic and the impact of local services arising from the proposed development. “

Councillor Healy has previously said that although people in the Gorge are pragmatic about the fact that something needs to be done on the power station site, there are worries about the specifics.

She said there were concerns about the impact 1,000 homes would have on infrastructure such as Ironbridge’s GP surgery.