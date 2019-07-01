Opinions invited on big Shropshire development sites

Shropshire Council has launched a 10-week consultation on three "preferred" strategic sites in the county – at Ironbridge Power Station, RAF Cosford, and Clive Barracks at Tern Hill.

The consultation is taking place ahead of potentially including the sites in the authority's local plan, which sets out where development will take place within the county up until 2036.

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) has put forward plan for a mixed-use scheme at Clive Barracks, in Tern Hill, which would provide employment land and about 750 homes.

Another controversial development off junction three of the M54, near Tong, is also part of the consultation, although crucially it has not been selected at a preferred site because the council wants more information about the plan.

That plan, being put forward by Bradford Estates, outlines a proposal to build what would effectively be a new town made up of 3,000 homes and business space.

At RAF Cosford, the MOD has asked Shropshire Council to release a section of the Green Belt to expand its operations, and the owner of the former Ironbridge Power Station, Harworth, has also put forward initial plans for employment land and about 1,000 homes.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for and housing and strategic planning, said: “The current local plan review is designed to help ensure that the local plan will remain the starting point and platform for planning decisions during the period to 2036.

"The council’s preferred sites to deliver Shropshire’s housing requirements were published for public consultation in October 2018. However, whilst these requirements can mainly be met from sites within existing settlements, a small number of larger mixed-use strategic sites are also being promoted in the county.

“These three strategic sites would generate new investment in employment, increasing the number but also the quality of jobs locally, and provide additional housing, improved infrastructure and local services.

“At this stage it is considered that further evidence and justification is required to enable the site at Junction 3 of the M54 to be preferred for development.

“However, we are consulting on all four options. If the Junction 3 proposal is proposed as a preferred option for development at the pre-submission draft stage of the plan preparation process, this would be subject to further consultation at that time.”

People can respond to the consultation on the council website by visiting shropshire.gov.uk/get-involved, and paper copies will be provided at libraries and council offices in the main towns.