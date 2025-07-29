24 Shropshire pubs, restaurants and takeaways celebrate fresh food hygiene inspection results - with many rated five
It's good news for most as fresh food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 24 Shropshire businesses, the Food Standards Agency’s (FSA) website shows.
By Megan Jones
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has released its most recent batch of hygiene ratings for establishments across Shropshire, covering some of the pubs, cafes, restaurants, and takeaways inspected over the past few weeks.
The majority achieved the coveted five‑star (very good) standard - including new Shrewsbury pub, The Lantern's Protection.