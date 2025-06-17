New coffee shop and pub opens in former creperie in Shrewsbury - everything you need to know

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Lantern’s Protection served its first customers in the former dessert shop Sophie's Creperie in Mardol Head on Friday, June 13.

A four-storey property, the site has been vacant since the popular creperie closed in August 2024 after serving the town for more than a decade.

Behind the new venture is north Shropshire-based firm The Ward’s Firm Limited who said The Lantern's Protection offers a coffee shop experience with a range of local beers and craft ales.

The Lantern's Protection in Mardol Head, Shrewsbury. Photo: The Lantern's Protection/Facebook

Earlier this month, director Callum McCarthy said the team were “eager “ to launch the new business, which should offer a “new” and “vibrant” space for residents and the wider community.

"It will be a unique licensed venue, providing a fresh, modern twist on the classic hospitality experience, blending elements of a coffee shop with the warmth and charm of a traditional gathering place,” Callum said.

"Twelve different beers, including locally sourced ales, as well as fine wines, will be available for customers."

At present, the bar, which also features a pool table and dart board, is serving Henry Westons English Berry Cider, Brewdog Wingman, Peroni and Greene King Hazy Day on tap.

It is open seven days a week on Sunday to Thursday from 11am to 11:30pm and Friday and Saturday from 11am to 1am. Find out more information about The Lantern’s Protection via the official social media channels.