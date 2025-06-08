New Shrewsbury coffee shop and bar planned for former Sophie's Creperie building - with launch this month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Lantern’s Protection, a new hospitality venue, is set to open in Shrewsbury town centre in a four-storey property in Mardol Head, which was the former home of Sophie's Creperie.

The building has been vacant since the popular creperie business closed in August 2024.

In its place, The Lantern's Protection is set to blend a coffee shop experience with a range of local beers and craft ales, the new owners say.

North Shropshire-based The Ward’s Firm Limited says it intends to launch the new venture later this month.

The former Sophie's Creperie in Shrewsbury

“We are eager to bring The Lantern’s Protection to Shrewsbury, offering a new, vibrant space for the community," said Callum McCarthy, director of The Ward’s Firm Limited.

"It will be a unique licensed venue, providing a fresh, modern twist on the classic hospitality experience, blending elements of a coffee shop with the warmth and charm of a traditional gathering place.

"Twelve different beers, including locally sourced ales, as well as fine wines, will be available for customers."

The building has operated as a licensed bar for the last 10 years as the former Sophie’s Creperie, a Belgian food and coffee business which also sold a range of craft beers before it closed down last year.

“With its excellent location in Mardol Head, there was a high level of interest in the property when it became available," said Josh Hyde from letting agents Towler Shaw Roberts.

“We are delighted to have completed a letting to The Ward’s Firm Limited and The Lantern’s Protection will be another exciting addition to Shrewsbury town centre.

“The property is currently being impressively fitted out, and we wish Callum McCarthy and the team at The Lantern’s Protection every success.”