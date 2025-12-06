Richie Woodhall is asking fans to help save the life of fellow Telford boxer Liam Davies's mother. Here's how

Former world super-middleweight champion Richie has joined forces with Telford fundraiser Lee Ellis to help fund lifesaving cancer treatment for Liam's mother Liza.

Liza, 43, from Donnington, has stage three triple negative breast cancer, and needs to raise £33,000 for an operation in Germany. To help raise funds, Richie and Lee are raffling off a collection of signed boxing memorabilia.

Lee Ellis with Galal Yafai

Two gloves - one signed by Galal Yafai, who will be competing for the WBC flyweight world title next year, the other by female world super welterweight champion Lauren Price - will be among the prizes on offer, along with signed pictures of the two boxers, and a poster signed by Richie will be among the posters signed by Richie.

Richie Woodhall has obtained gloves signed by Galal Yafai and Lauren Price which he will be raffling off

Lee is offering one ticket for every £5 donation on his fundraising page justgiving.com/crowdfunding/leeandrichiehelpliza before December 19.

"I will do the draw the following weekend, and either myself or Richie will deliver the prizes to the winners in time for Christmas."

The pair have already raised £300 for the cause, having sold a pair of gloves, one signed by Richie, and the other by Liam. Lee said he was hoping the raffle would take their contribution up to £750.

Richie is marking 10 years as a fundraiser for cancer charities, having first teamed up with the Express & Star following the death of his father, Len.

Liam Davies

Over that time, he has raised thousands of pounds, with beneficiaries including the Pink Ribbon Foundation, The Harry Johnson Trust, the Jayne Sargent Foundation and Shropshire Brain Tumour Support .

It is the second time that Liza, a mother-of-four who works as a make-up artist, has had to battle the disease, having previously been diagnosed at the age of 30.

Liza Davies, 43, is battling breast cancer

She is undergoing chemotherapy every week for 22 weeks, but has been told she can only have so much this time and her limit is reached. Medics say she cannot have radiotherapy again.

“All I want is to see my children grow up and hopefully see the same with some grandchildren,” she said.