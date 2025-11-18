'Negative impact on community': Objections after plan lodged for eight-bed HMO in Telford

Previous plans to convert The Poplars at Wellington Road, Donnington, into a 10-bed HMO were withdrawn to be replaced by a new proposal with two fewer beds.

The Poplars, in Wellington Road, Donnington, could become a 10-bed HMO. Picture: Google

Two residents in Wellington Road have already objected to the new plan which is out for a period of public consultation by Telford & Wrekin Council.

One of the objectors said they believed it would have a “significantly negative impact on the local community”.

Concerns are over parking, traffic and the impact on the “family”-based community.

One objector wrote: “Wellington Road and the surrounding streets already experience congestion and limited parking availability.

“Additional cars would worsen parking pressures, create obstructions, and pose safety risks, particularly for pedestrians and children.”

Location plan of The Poplars, in Wellington Road, Donnington. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

They also said the move, if approved by council planners, would be an “overdevelopment”.

It could also lead to increased noise, late-night activity, and a “general loss of tranquillity for nearby residents,” the objector claimed.

They added: “Converting a property into an eight-bed HMO changes the social balance of the neighbourhood.

“The area is primarily family-focused, and such a large HMO risks creating transient occupancy rather than stable, long-term residency.”

Planning agent Robert Metcalfe, of Market Drayton-based EMS Design Ltd has told planners at Telford & Wrekin Council that the proposal is “sustainable and policy compliant”.

Writing on behalf of applicant Akash Desai, of Hadley, Telford, the agent said there would be no external alterations. Internally it would secure a “viable new use, supporting housing provision”.

The agent wrote: “Landscaping improvements will enhance the setting in a way that is sympathetic to the surrounding area.

“The scheme therefore achieves a balance between heritage protection, sustainable reuse, and housing delivery, and should be supported in planning terms.”

The agent added that the proposal “maintains safe and convenient access for all users”.

Planners have been told that vehicular access will be “retained from Wellington Road, with on-site provision”.

A period of public consultation on the plan has begun and details of the application can be seen on the Telford & Wrekin Council planning portal (reference TWC/2025/0777).