'The house vibrates' - Telford residents at ‘wits’ end’ as lorry drivers 'ignore' ban

A meeting this week was told that residents in Wellington Road could feel their houses shaking when hefty sand and gravel delivery lorries rumbled to and from a company based in Lilleshall.

“We are aware of the recent issue involving sand and gravel delivery lorries using Wellington Road last week,” a spokesperson for family-owned Best Concrete said.

“Please note that these vehicles were operated by third-party suppliers, not our own company drivers.”

Donnington and Muxton Parish Council at its meeting on Monday, October 13. Picture; LDRS

The spokesperson added: “We take this matter very seriously and have thoroughly investigated the cause.

“The suppliers involved have been contacted and have assured us that steps are being taken to prevent this from happening again.

“We sincerely appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we worked to resolve this issue.”

A meeting of Donnington & Muxton Parish Council on Monday (October 13) was told that Wellington Road is covered by a 7.5-tonne lorry ban.

Resident Richard Green, of Wellington Road Action Group (WRAG), said: “I’ve got a friend in Best Concrete because I am continually ringing her up about these lorries.

“The house vibrates when they go backwards and forwards.”

Richard Green, of Wellington Road Action Group, at a meeting of Donnington & Muxton Parish Council. Picture: LDRS

Mr Green added: “I can assure you we are all at our wits’ end with them thundering past. Something needs to be sorted out, they are coming throughout the day.

“She’s very polite but it’s not stopping it, they should be told ‘don’t deliver if you can’t follow the local rules’.”

Councillor Jenny Urey (Muxton), said she had been in contact with the owner of the company, who told her the supplier drivers would be spoken to.

The meeting discussed whether having bigger lorry ban signs would help to solve the issue.

Mr Green said: “We’ve got piddly little signs.

“It’s obvious to me that none of these lorries take a blind bit of notice; we need something more sufficient.

“They are inadequate – I’m sure they’ve got bigger signs in Trumpton.”

Councillor Thomas Hoof (Donnington West Ward) said it would be appropriate to report the drivers to the Traffic Commissioners rather than have bigger signs.

He added that it is not Best Concrete’s fault but the commissioner could intervene to compel the drivers to stick to the official route.