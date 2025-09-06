Semi-detached home in Donnington could become 10-bed HMO

The six-bed house at Wellington Road would provide social, affordable or intermediate rental properties in bedsit studios.

Designs lodged with planners at Telford & Wrekin Council show three bedsit studio rooms on each of the ground, first and second floors with one in the basement.

Three would have en-suite bathrooms while the others would share facilities, and there would be a communal kitchen and laundry.

The plan has been lodged by planning agent Robert Metcalf, of Market Drayton-based EMS Design Ltd on behalf of Akash Desai, of Hadley, in Telford.

The Poplars, in Wellington Road, Donnington, could become a 10-bed HMO. Picture: Google

Documents lodged by the agent say that the proposed change of use of The Poplars to a 10-bedroom HMO represents a “sustainable and policy-compliant development”.

“No external alterations ensure preservation of the building’s heritage contribution and street scape character.”

The submission adds that “internal conversion secures a viable new use, supporting housing provision”.

“Landscaping improvements will enhance the setting in a way that is sympathetic to the surrounding area.

“The scheme therefore achieves a balance between heritage protection, sustainable reuse, and housing delivery, and should be supported in planning terms.”

Location plan of The Poplars, in Wellington Road, Donnington. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

The agent has also made an assessment of the heritage impact of changes to the “substantial semi-detached dwelling” which is in a residential street characterised by late 19th- and early 20th-century homes.

“The building contributes positively to the street through its scale, domestic character, and landscaped setting,” the agent writes.

And although it is “not listed, it contributes to the local historic character through its size, form, and architectural presence within the street”.

The applicant is proposing internal works only to create a new internal layout, reconfiguring rooms and installing services to meet HMO standards.

A period of public consultation on the plan has begun and details of the application can be seen on the Telford & Wrekin Council planning portal with the reference TWC/2025/0603.