Telford paedophile admits to creating thousands of child sex images

Barrie Carton, 44, will be sentenced next month after he pleaded guilty to nine offences at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

They include three of arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence, three of distributing indecent images and three of creating indecent images.

Between 2015 and 2019 Carton, of West Avenue, Donnington, made almost 4,000 indecent images including 1,040 of category A, the most serious type.

The offences of arranging or facilitating sex offences date back to October 2019 and relate to a child in Stourbridge.

Representing Carton in court, Sarah Cooper said after he entered his pleas: "The allegations speak for themselves."

Miss Cooper said that Carton was previously of good character and applied for a report to be prepared before he is sentenced.

Judge Peter Barrie agreed that the sentencing should be adjourned to a date no earlier than March 23 for the report to be compiled.