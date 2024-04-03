Shoplifting pair targeted Asda for boozy Christmas presents to 'not let people down'

Charlotte Sutton, 31, and Adam Morris, aged 38, of the same address in Lincoln Road, Wrockwardine Wood, in Telford, said they knew what they were doing was wrong when they appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Both admitted four counts of theft as they represented themselves before the bench of two magistrates.

Sutton said: "I have a lot of family and friends and I like to give them presents. I know there is no excuse for it, I know it is unacceptable but I am just giving you a reason."