Petrol station store expansion plan

The Walkers Clock Service Station, Donnington, currently houses a 146-square-metre Londis store.

Motor Fuel Group Ltd have applied to demolish it and replace it with a shop that is 70 per cent bigger and, they say, “modern, attractive and uncluttered” and “clear and more welcoming”.

Donnington and Muxton Parish Council will be consulted, and Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department will consider the company’s application at a later date.

The site, at the south corner of the roundabout where the A518 New Trench Road and A4640 Donnington Wood Way meet, currently has nine parking spaces, one of which is for disabled people.

The St Albans-based company’s application includes raising that to 14, with two disabled spaces.

A design statement, submitted by Wyeth Project Services Ltd on behalf of Motor Fuel Group, says: “The existing site comprises a petrol filling station with shop located to the far south of the site with a ‘four square’ forecourt arrangement providing a total of eight refuelling points with canopy cover.

“The proposal is to demolish the existing sales building and jet wash and to erect a replacement sales building with associated forecourt improvements.

“Within the replacement shop there will be a small food-to-go offer which will operate as a sandwich bar.”

Advertising

The junction leading from New Trench Road into the site will be entrance-only, while the Donnington Wood Way opening will allow entry and exit.

The proposed enlarged shop building would be 249 sq m, an increase of 103 sq m larger than the current store. The plans also include reducing the size of the forecourt canopy.

The statement says the proposed design, with a steel frame with cladding and a glazed shop front, will be “modern, attractive and uncluttered” and “clear and more welcoming” than the current design.