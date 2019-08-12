Telford nursery rated outstanding for third time

Judges told ABC Hoo at Preston-upon-the-Weald that they are “inspiring awe and wonder in children”.

The nursery is one of four in the ABC Day Nursery chain with the other three based at Hollinswood, Lightmoor and Hadley - all are rated Ofsted Outstanding.

Read the Ofsted report here

The Ofsted report says the quality of teaching at ABC Hoo is “inspirational and highly responsive to children’s needs” and that “all children make exceptional progress and gain a wealth of useful skills which prepares them well for starting school”.

Owner Penny Hustwick said: “It’s brilliant news and a tribute to the continued hard work and dedication of staff.

“Our outstanding reputation across all four of our nurseries means parents have the reassurance of knowing their children are in the very best hands at all times.

“We have a tremendous Ofsted inspection record and are totally committed to maintaining the very high standards expected of us and those we expect of ourselves.

“I am extremely proud of my team who always go above and beyond in caring for our children. ABC Hoo is located in a wonderful rural setting which only adds to the pleasure of going there every day."

Advertising

The Ofsted report said: “Leaders and managers are inspirational and show exceptional commitment to achieving the highest possible standards for children. They are extremely proactive and embrace new ideas to extend the outstanding provision. For example, they have enhanced resources to further ignite children’s curiosity and inspire awe and wonder.

“The provider invests in her staff and ensures they are valued at every level. The team work exceptionally well together. Bespoke training is identified to raise staff’s knowledge and skills, such as how to maximise every learning opportunity.

“Leaders and managers rigorously monitor the progress children make. They expertly use this information to implement a specific learning focus to ensure every child benefits from high quality play experiences.”