Telford family keeps dad’s memory alive with dazzling Christmas lights raising thousands for baby memorial garden

This year marks the sixth year that the Pickering family from Dawley have transformed their homes into an illuminated festive wonderland in memory of their dad, John.

Since John, 59, died in 2019, the family has raised more than £18,000 for charity, with the family continuing the tradition despite the cost of living crisis and personal losses.

Shaun Pickering, pictured with wife, Katie, and 15-week-old daughter Matilda, next to the huge Hogwarts Express that he built. Photo: Tim Thursfield

This year the family are raising money for the recently established Pickering Foundation, which was founded after John's son Shaun and his partner Katie experienced a miscarriage in September 2024.

The foundation is currently working to deliver Telford's first baby memorial garden, in Jubilee Woods in Dawley Bank.

Brothers Ryan and Shaun Pickering at Ryan's house. Photo: Tim Thursfield

Shaun said: "We have completed so much work already to start bringing this special place alive with help from our friends Ada’s Foundation and Love from George, to give families a place to remember their loved ones and have a plaque in their memory, but we have still got some way to go until we can go live.

"So with everyone's help and support this Christmas, we are hoping we can bring this well-needed space one step closer to going live, and making such a difference for so many families in Telford."

Brothers Ryan and Shaun Pickering show off their impressive lights display to raise money for charity. Photo: Tim Thursfield

The family has two festive displays this year, located at 23 Manor Road and 69 Webb Crescent in Dawley, and the lights will be on every night until New Year's Day.

Donations can be made at both properties, or online at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/pickeringfoundation2025.