Progress at last? Fifth application for retirement flats on former pub site empty for 15 years

The Dun Cow in Dawley town centre closed in 2008 and was soon demolished, leaving a large vacant site opposite the Lord Hill Car Park.

In 2009, planning permission was granted for the erection of a 72-bedroom care home on the site. In 2013, an application to extend the time limit on the original plan was approved.

Eight years later, another application for a 77-bedroom care home was given the go-ahead. Then in 2023, a further application was approved for the building of 39 retirement apartments.

Yet today, the site next to The Telford Langley School remains vacant and overgrown. Now, developer McCarthy Stone hopes to change that.