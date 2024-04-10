Telford thief who stole meat and chocolate must pay compensation

Nathan Crossley, aged 34, lifted steaks worth £70 from an Aldi store in Telford on November 22 last year, and chocolate worth £58 from Co-op in Milners Lane, Dawley Bank on January 2 this year.

Crossley, of Smallwood, Madeley, Telford, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.

Magistrates handed him a six-month community order and ordered him to pay compensation to the tune of £138 - the full amount of the meat and confectionary that he stole.

Crossley must also do 12 rehabilitation activity days. No further orders for costs were made.