Teenager cut free from children's swing by fire brigade in Telford

The incident happened in Princess End, Dawley Bank this afternoon.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 3.21pm on Wednesday, March 27, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as 'non urgent' in Telford. One teenager released from swing using Holmatro (cutting/spreading equipment).

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Wellington.

Several teenagers in Shropshire have, over the last few years, had to be freed from children's swings after partaking in a TikTok craze.

A Shrewsbury Town Council boss criticised "irresponsible" teens after an incident resulting in the authority having to buy new play equipment for one of its parks in 2020.