Seven-year-old Dulcie O’Kelly, from Lawley, in Telford, even got to stand on stage with presenters Ant and Dec during the filming of the first show in the new series of Britain's Got Talent.

Dulcie was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma in December 2021 and has been fighting the aggressive childhood cancer ever since.

The crowd shouted Dulcie's name outside the London Palladium

Her mum, Debbie says things are looking positive at the moment but there is still a long way to go.

Dulcie's day out on January 11 was through the Make A Wish Foundation who made sure that she was treated like royalty during her stay in one of London's poshest hotels and as she got the red carpet and to travel in a limousine with a chauffeur.

"Make a Wish is such a great thing," said Debbie. "It gives people like Dulcie a sense of control over a little part of their lives.

Dulcie a big fan of Britain's Got Talent

"Dulcie loves Britain's Got Talent so much that we watch old episodes together. This show was filming for the first show of season 17 and we were sat near the judges.

"Dulcie was even called on stage with Ant and Dec at the London Palladium."

Dulcie with the Hamley's bear

Before the show Dulcie was given a tour of Hamleys massive toy store in the capital and even got to ring the traditional Hamleys bell for the doors to open with Hamley Bear and his friends.

Dulcie also had a hair-do and got to strut her stuff on the red carpet outside the London Palladium.

"She was in her absolute element," said Debbie. "The crowd was shouting "Dulcie, Dulcie" and she had her photo taken like a VIP.

Dulcie strikes a post in a limo

Inside the Palladium, Dulcie got to have a chat with Ant and Dec, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden "really engaged with her." Simon, Debbie said was "running late".

"She had an amazing time, it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience and we have lots of happy memories.

"I couldn't stop crying all day to be honest."

But Debbie added that little Dulcie was "horrified" when Ant and Dec gave her a kiss on the cheek.

"I had to reassure her that I still love daddy!" she added.

Dulcie, who will be eight in June will be heading off to hospital in Southampton again next week before reassessment at the end of March.

Photos from Dulcie's day out are being turned into a memory book for the family to look back on during tougher days in hospital ahead.

"It was beyond anything that we could have expected, it was amazing."

The charity Solving Kids Cancer UK has a fundraising site for Dulcie where donations can be made via the website, which is found at solvingkidscancer.org.uk/children/dulcie

Money is being raised just in case the family need to turn to other treatment options.