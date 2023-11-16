Telford play park reopens after revamp with all-new accessible equipment

Princes End in Dawley is the latest play area in the borough to undergo a refurbishment, with the addition of new, accessible equipment.

It includes a parent and child swing seat and a basket swing which can be used by children with disabilities as well as a wheelchair-accessible roundabout, an accessible swing and a toddler multi-play unit.

Malinslee & Dawley Bank councillor Elise Davies said: “Local play park facilities like Princes End are vital to all communities. This play area is a well-used community resource for children and families, and it’s fantastic to see the work that’s been done to make the area even better for our residents. We’re delighted to see the work completed and ready for our youngest residents to enjoy!”

As a part of the work a new, more accessible pathway leading to Princes End will also be introduced to improve access to the park for all residents.

Other work includes adding two new park seating benches inside the play area and a series of work to cut back vegetation to ensure the area is safer for residents.

The work has been funded by contributions from local housing developers.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, cabinet member for climate action, green spaces, heritage and leisure, said: “Parks are at the heart of our communities. They are places for us to meet, play, exercise and relax and they are important for a child’s development.

"I’m delighted that this upgrade has delivered a high-quality play area with new equipment, meaning even more of our young people can enjoy it.”