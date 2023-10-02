Convoy of lorries pays homage to much-loved Telford business owner

By Megan JonesDawleyPublished: Comments

A convoy of trucks took part in a funeral procession celebrating the life of a "great boss and a great family man".

Walter 'Wally' Keen's coffin was carried on the back of his lorry which was joined by other trucks as old colleagues and friends came together to celebrate his life
Walter 'Wally' Keen's coffin was carried on the back of his lorry which was joined by other trucks as old colleagues and friends came together to celebrate his life

On Saturday morning, residents of Dawley watched the spectacular sight of 17 trucks paying homage to Telford business owner, Walter 'Wally' Keen.

Wally, 87, died at home last month after a long-term illness.

The businessman worked in the haulage business for 55 years, having set up W A Keen Transport in Horsehay in the late 1960s.

His funeral procession on Saturday was made up, in part, of a convoy of trucks driven largely by those who worked for Wally.

The convoy made its way through Dawley on Saturday
Mick Thomas, Steve Holding and Kevin Keen were among those in the convoy

Mick Thomas, who worked with Wally for many years, helped organise the spectacular send-off.

He said: "It was fantastic. Several of us worked with Wally. He was a great man, a great boss and a great family man.

"He would've been over the moon to see that happening for him - it was absolutely fantastic."

Kevin Keen was one of those taking part
17 trucks were included in the convoy

At the end of his life, Wally was cared for by his wife Joyce. Wally is survived by Joyce, his two daughters, Tracy and Lynn and five grandchildren: Stephanie, Rachael, Aiden, Kirsty and Ellie.

He has two great-grandchildren, Amelia and Freddie, whom his daughter, Tracy, said he "he adored".

One of ten siblings, Wally has two surviving sisters, Janet and Barbara.

Colin Fletcher used to work for Wally, and live in Shifnal, he now lives in the Highlands. He and his boss arranged drops and pick ups so he could travel down for the funeral
Steve Holding was one of Wally's friends who took part in the convoy
Harry Price with Wally's brothers truck

Earlier this month, Tracy fondly remembered her "tough as old boots" father as "very kind and dignified, and very strong" calling him the family's "rock".

His daughter Lynn added: "Dad was exceptionally well-liked and you wouldn't hear anyone say anything detrimental about him," added Lynn. "He was always a happy person, who enjoyed a joke, and did things his way."

Dawley
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News