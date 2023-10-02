Convoy of lorries pays homage to much-loved Telford business owner

On Saturday morning, residents of Dawley watched the spectacular sight of 17 trucks paying homage to Telford business owner, Walter 'Wally' Keen.
Wally, 87, died at home last month after a long-term illness.
The businessman worked in the haulage business for 55 years, having set up W A Keen Transport in Horsehay in the late 1960s.
His funeral procession on Saturday was made up, in part, of a convoy of trucks driven largely by those who worked for Wally.
Mick Thomas, who worked with Wally for many years, helped organise the spectacular send-off.
He said: "It was fantastic. Several of us worked with Wally. He was a great man, a great boss and a great family man.
"He would've been over the moon to see that happening for him - it was absolutely fantastic."
At the end of his life, Wally was cared for by his wife Joyce. Wally is survived by Joyce, his two daughters, Tracy and Lynn and five grandchildren: Stephanie, Rachael, Aiden, Kirsty and Ellie.
He has two great-grandchildren, Amelia and Freddie, whom his daughter, Tracy, said he "he adored".
One of ten siblings, Wally has two surviving sisters, Janet and Barbara.
Earlier this month, Tracy fondly remembered her "tough as old boots" father as "very kind and dignified, and very strong" calling him the family's "rock".
His daughter Lynn added: "Dad was exceptionally well-liked and you wouldn't hear anyone say anything detrimental about him," added Lynn. "He was always a happy person, who enjoyed a joke, and did things his way."