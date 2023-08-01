Bus company alerts passengers over Telford road closure diversions

By David TooleyDawleyPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Bus company Arriva has warned passengers that services in part of Telford will be diverted because of road works.

Telford Buses.
Telford Buses.

Arriva Midlands West says its services 1 and 2 in Dawley will be affected by the road closure in Mount Road, Dawley.

The company has tweeted that services will divert via King Street and Church Road.

The company adds that both services will serve Lancaster Avenue, Worcester Road, Johnston Road and Eyton Road in both directions.

Dawley
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Transport
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News