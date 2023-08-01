Bus company alerts passengers over Telford road closure diversions

Arriva Midlands West says its services 1 and 2 in Dawley will be affected by the road closure in Mount Road, Dawley.
The company has tweeted that services will divert via King Street and Church Road.
The company adds that both services will serve Lancaster Avenue, Worcester Road, Johnston Road and Eyton Road in both directions.
