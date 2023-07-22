Primary school praised as Ofsted inspectors improve rating

A primary school has received praise from inspectors a year after its leadership and management was criticised.

Dawley Church of England Primary Academy received an overall effectiveness of ‘good’ from Ofsted inspectors. Picture: Google Maps
Dawley Church of England Primary Academy received an overall effectiveness of ‘good’ from Ofsted inspectors. Picture: Google Maps

During an inspection in March last year Ofsted inspectors gave Dawley Church of England Primary Academy in Telford an overall effectiveness rating of ‘inadequate’ despite three of the four key areas being found as ‘good’.

