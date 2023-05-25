Golf course to get a revamp to bring it to the fore

Horsehay Village golf club in Horsehay, Telford

Lawley and Horsehay Village Golf Course is to have a number of bunkers across the site upgraded, which the council say will dramatically improve the golf course for residents.

Telford & Wrekin Council say the work includes upgrades to a number of bunkers on the ‘Wrekin 9 holes’ side of the course as well as various improvements to the current drainage system and pathways around the course.

The work means the Wrekin area of the golf course will be closed during week days between Monday June 5 and Friday. July 28. The full course will be still be open during weekends.

Councillor Carolyn Healy (Lab)Cabinet member for climate action, green spaces, heritage and leisure said: “This is an exciting time for golfers at Horsehay.

"These latest improvements are going to make a big difference to residents who use the golf course.